MahaRERA issues notices to 40 lapsed housing projects mostly in Mumbai, with thousands more on its radar

There are three lakh flats stuck inside the 4500 stressed projects. | Photo: File

Having to fight a litigation, just because delays by developers prevent you from moving into the house you’ve already paid for, can be frustrating. Turns out there are 4,500 projects in Maharashtra, most of them in Mumbai, which have left homebuyers in a lurch due to lapsed project. Now, Maharashtra’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has stepped in with show cause notices to 40 developers whose projects have lapsed.

Stalled projects causing stress for buyers

Since notices are sent in a phase manner, more than 1000 lapsed projects will be pulled up by MahaRERA, seeking explanations for the delay. Currently a total of ₹ 78,000 crore are stuck in 4500 lapsed constructions, as homebuyers are awaiting a resolution. Of these 649 are in Mumbai, while Pune has 1,216 such projects, and MahaRERA might either hand them over to other developers or allow buyers to take over.

The stalled projects will house three lakh apartments of which 1.72 lakh units have already been booked. The situation has worsened between January 2021 and March 2022, since the number of lapsed projects surged by 112 per cent in those 15 months. Currently Maharashtra government and central government are funding the completion of 21 such projects in the state, under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Setting up systems to spot projects lagging behind

MahaRERA is also developing a system which will flag constructions which might become stressed projects, if developers might run out of resources to complete then. The mechanism will alert authorities to step in and swiftly resolve issues disrupting the projects. Last month MahaRERA allowed a developer to de-register with an unprecedented order, after it paid back two-third of the buyers, even though five homebuyers rejected the refund.

Most of the 40 projects which have already received MahaRERA’s show cause notice are reportedly from Mumbai. Earlier this year, it was reported that two homebuyers from Lokhandwala will get seven times the value of the undelivered flats that they registered 27 years ago, as compensation.