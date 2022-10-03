Mumbai: MahaRERA puts up 52 Kalyan-Dombivali projects on notice

MahaRERA |

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), on Monday, has put up 52 real estate projects from Kalyan - Dombivali civic areas under notice.

The list of such questionable projects and developers have put up on MahaRERA's website.

"We had received communication from Kalyan - Dombivali Municipal Corporation informing us about the projects. Hence, taking a cognisance of it, we have suspended these projects and developers. A showcase notice is issued to them. As per the procedure, we will provide them an opportunity to explain and thereafter take appropriate action," said Dr Vasant Prabhu, Secretary, MahaRERA.

It is said that there are certain irregularities in the projects and their documents, which is why civic body alerted MahaRERA.

Last week, police had registered cheating case against 27 builders for allegedly fabricating registration documents under MahaRERA.

According to a complaint filed by a KDMC official, the accused forged documents to show that permissions for the construction of houses were issued by the KDMC and based on that they got the registration done under MahaRERA.

The developers indulged in the fraud between 2017 and 2022, and home buyers shelled out Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh for each of the tenement constructed by these developers.