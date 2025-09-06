 Aviation Watchdog DGCA Set To Amend Norms To Allow Airlines To Import Aircraft Up To 20 Years Old
Aviation Watchdog DGCA Set To Amend Norms To Allow Airlines To Import Aircraft Up To 20 Years Old

The draft CAR proposes changes for pressurised aircraft permitted to be imported subject to certain conditions up to 20 years instead of 18 previously, un-pressurised aircraft up to 25 years instead of 20 previously, according to a senior official.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA is set to amend norms to allow airlines to import aircraft that are up to 20 years old at a time when global supply chain woes have been impacting plane deliveries.

Currently, pressurised aircraft that are up to 18 years old are permitted to be imported into the country, subject to certain conditions. The DGCA has proposed amendments to the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) pertaining to 'Age of Aircraft to be imported for Scheduled/ Non-Scheduled including Charter, General Aviation and other Operations'.

A senior official told PTI that the draft CAR proposes changes for pressurised aircraft permitted to be imported subject to certain conditions up to 20 years instead of 18 previously, un-pressurised aircraft up to 25 years instead of 20 previously.

According to the draft CAR, pressurised aircraft intended to be imported and used in passenger services (scheduled/ non-scheduled) and general aviation operation, shall not have completed 20 years of age or 65 per cent of designed economic life in terms of pressurisation cycle, whichever is earlier.

Pressurised aircraft are those that can fly at higher altitudes, generally above 10,000 feet. Narrow-body and wide-body planes used for commercial flights are pressurised aircraft. Unpressurised aircraft rely on natural atmospheric pressure and can only fly at low altitudes, such as trainer planes. Generally, their altitudes are limited to below 10,000 feet.

"In the case of unpressurised aircraft, the decision will be on a case-by-case basis and on a complete examination of the record of the aircraft being procured. Additionally, the aircraft intended to be imported shall have flown 50 hours during the last six months. However, the Director General of Civil Aviation would not allow such aircraft which are more than 25 years old," the draft CAR said.

There are more than 800 leased aircraft in the country that are used for scheduled and non-scheduled operations. In recent times, Indian airlines have been expanding their fleets and over 1,400 planes are on order. With the availability of aircraft becoming a challenge due to global supply chain issues, some carriers are opting for taking planes on lease for a short term.

Against this backdrop, the amendments in the aircraft import norms would help provide more leeway for airlines in terms of leasing options. In July this year, the civil aviation ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that the estimated number of leased aircraft in India is 870, out of which 750 are deployed in scheduled operations and 120 are deployed in non-scheduled operations. India is the world's third-largest aviation market, and the passenger traffic is expected to double to 500 million by 2030.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

