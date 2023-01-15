Palghar: A pool of dead fish in Varoli river, water samples collected for analysis

A pool of dead fish in Varoli river | Pankaj S Raut

Thousands of fish from the Varoli river were found dead near the Vadavali village in Talasari taluka. The death of the fish has raised questions about the threat to flora and fauna in this river.

Thousands of dead fish found in Vasavali village

Varoli river flows in the state of Gujarat from Talasari taluka of the Palghar district witnessed an untoward incident which had thousands of dead fish in the Vasavali village. This fish was found to accumulate on the banks of the river. The probable reason for this could be disposal of some poisonous waste in the river water.

The Varoli river starts in the catchment areas of the mountain range Palghar district. The overflow of the Krunze dam flows in this river. This river flows through the villages of Dahanu and Talasari talukas in the Palghar district and flows through Sanjan town into the Arabian Sea.

Villagers allege poisonous waste could be the reason

The villagers have alleged that some poisonous industrial waste effluent from the industries may have been disposed of in the river. Few others think that the people involved in fishing activities in the river may have released some chemicals in big quantities which may have resulted in the deaths of these fish.

FPJ spoke with Dr Vaibhav Sapale, BDO of Talasari Panchayat Samiti. He said the water samples for the river have been collected and the water samples along with samples of dead fish are sent for chemical analysis.