Palghar: 40-Year-Old Man Held With Drugs Worth ₹6.23 Lakh In Nalasopara Raid | File Pic (Representational Image)

Palghar: Police have arrested a man after seizing drugs valued at Rs 6.23 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday.

Based on intelligence inputs, the police conducted a raid at Dhaniv Bagh in the Nalasopara area on December 4 and apprehended the man.

During a search, they recovered brown sugar valued at Rs 6 lakh and Nitrazepam (a psychotropic drug) tablets costing Rs 23,628 from his possession, a police release said.

The accused, identified as Salim Bagion alias Sardar Chacha (40), was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release said.

The accused is a habitual offender. He has 12 previous cases registered against him, including three under the NDPS Act, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/