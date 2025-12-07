 Palghar: 40-Year-Old Man Held With Drugs Worth ₹6.23 Lakh In Nalasopara Raid
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: 40-Year-Old Man Held With Drugs Worth ₹6.23 Lakh In Nalasopara Raid

Palghar: 40-Year-Old Man Held With Drugs Worth ₹6.23 Lakh In Nalasopara Raid

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district arrested a 40-year-old habitual offender, Salim Bagion alias Sardar Chacha, after seizing brown sugar worth ₹6 lakh and Nitrazepam tablets worth ₹23,628 during a raid at Dhaniv Bagh in Nalasopara on December 4. The accused, who has 12 previous cases including drug offenses, has been booked under the NDPS Act.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: 40-Year-Old Man Held With Drugs Worth ₹6.23 Lakh In Nalasopara Raid | File Pic (Representational Image)

Palghar: Police have arrested a man after seizing drugs valued at Rs 6.23 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday.

Based on intelligence inputs, the police conducted a raid at Dhaniv Bagh in the Nalasopara area on December 4 and apprehended the man.

During a search, they recovered brown sugar valued at Rs 6 lakh and Nitrazepam (a psychotropic drug) tablets costing Rs 23,628 from his possession, a police release said.

Read Also
Railways Set Up Passenger Helpdesks At Mumbai Airport’s T1 & T2 Terminal Amid IndiGo Flight...
article-image

The accused, identified as Salim Bagion alias Sardar Chacha (40), was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release said.

FPJ Shorts
IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
IIM CAT Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World
Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World
Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Their Wedding Amid Controversy
Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Their Wedding Amid Controversy
No Lending Curbs On Green Energy, Govt Clarifies Reports & Reaffirms Strong Push For Solar Manufacturing In India
No Lending Curbs On Green Energy, Govt Clarifies Reports & Reaffirms Strong Push For Solar Manufacturing In India

The accused is a habitual offender. He has 12 previous cases registered against him, including three under the NDPS Act, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Nation Got Freedom In 1947; This City Gets It Now': Senior BJP Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil...

'Nation Got Freedom In 1947; This City Gets It Now': Senior BJP Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil...

Palghar: 40-Year-Old Man Held With Drugs Worth ₹6.23 Lakh In Nalasopara Raid

Palghar: 40-Year-Old Man Held With Drugs Worth ₹6.23 Lakh In Nalasopara Raid

Thane: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested For Using Fake Railway Pass On Dadar–Ambernath Fast AC Local

Thane: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested For Using Fake Railway Pass On Dadar–Ambernath Fast AC Local

Railways Set Up Passenger Helpdesks At Mumbai Airport’s T1 & T2 Terminal Amid IndiGo Flight...

Railways Set Up Passenger Helpdesks At Mumbai Airport’s T1 & T2 Terminal Amid IndiGo Flight...

Mumbai Travel: Why Gilbert Hill Should Be On Every Traveller’s Bucket List?

Mumbai Travel: Why Gilbert Hill Should Be On Every Traveller’s Bucket List?