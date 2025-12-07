Railways Set Up Passenger Helpdesks At Mumbai Airport’s T1 & T2 Terminal Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations | Pics

Mumbai: As IndiGo flight cancellations leave thousands of passengers stranded at Mumbai airport, authorities from the Western and Central Railway have stepped in to provide support at the airport, offering guidance on train information and booking assistance. Helpdesk has been set up by the Railways at both T1 and T2 airports to help passengers. This comes as IndiGo disruptions have resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in the last few days, causing hardships to thousands of passengers. As of December 7, about 112 flights were cancelled at Mumbai airport, including 56 departures and arrivals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking to its official social media handle, the DRM Mumbai Central wrote, "For the facilitation of passengers, inquiry-cum-booking counters have been set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. These counters are operational round-the-clock and are manned jointly by personnel from Western Railway, Central Railway, and IRCTC."

X/Western Railway

According to PTI report, the Railways has also announced 89 special trains across all zones to be operated starting Saturday to help people facing travel disruptions due to the mass flight cancellations by IndiGo.

X/Western Railway

WR/CR To Run Mumbai Delhi Special Train

Several special trains have been announced by the Western and Central Railways. One such is the Superfast Special Train between Mumbai Central and New Delhi, the booking is opened. The train number 04003 will run from Mumbai Central to Delhi on December 8 at 11.30 pm and reach Delhi on December 9 at 8.50 pm. The train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, and Mathura stations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In addition to this, the Central Railway also shared an update saying Reserved Special Express Train 01019/01020 between CSMT Mumbai -Hazrat Nizamuddin. This train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, and Mauthura in both directions.

For the convenience of rail passengers, Railways will run Reserved Special Express Train 01019/01020 between CSMT Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin



Booking Opens today for 01019 on 06.12.2025.

Ex CSMT on 06.12.2025 at 17.15 hrs.

Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin on 07.12.2025 at 17.30 hrs.… pic.twitter.com/xR7LwhCwDh — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) December 6, 2025

According to a PTI report, in a coordinated move by the Railway Ministry, the trains, which are to make over 100 trips, were arranged in the shortest possible time after analysis of train traffic situations in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, and Howrah, among others. Officials said efforts are being made to make people aware about the trains, and some divisions have even disseminated information at nearby airports to help passengers.

Read Also IndiGo Cancels 220 More Flights as Disruption Enters Sixth Day; DGCA Seeks Answers

South Eastern Railway has issued a press release and informed the Airport Authority to display information regarding the newly introduced special train services.

Special Trains between various destinations pic.twitter.com/tWdMs6ZT2i — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) December 6, 2025

"Western Railway will run seven special trains on a special fare between Mumbai Central-New Delhi, Mumbai Central-Bhiwani, Mumbai Central-Shakur Basti, Bandra Terminus-Durgapura, Valsad-Bilaspur, Sabarmati-Delhi and Sabarmati-Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations," a press note said.

Similarly, South Central Railway announced that it would run four special trains to manage the surge in passengers resulting from the large-scale cancellation of IndiGo flights while Central Railway and Northern Railway have planned 14 and 10 special trains respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/