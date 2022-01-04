Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal passes away - Read here about 'Mai' of thousands of orphans

Indian social worker, Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal has died in Pune.

The 74-year-old breathed her last at the Galaxy Care Hospital in Pune today. She was admitted to the hospital more than a month ago. She died of heart attack at 8.10 pm, today.

Sapkal, who is popularly referred to as “Mai”, runs an orphanage - Sanmati Bal Niketan Sanstha - in Pune near Hadapsar, while Prabhune runs the NGO named Punarutthan Samarasata Gurukulam. His NGO works for the upliftment of the Pardhi community and their children. He also runs a school and residential facility for the Pardhi children.

Sapkal has adopted more than 1,000 orphan children over her long career and has received several awards for her social service.

In 2010, a Marathi biopic of Sapkal titled 'Mi Sindhutai Sapkal Boltey' was released in Maharashtra.

The Union Home Ministry said the President has approved conferment of 119 Padma awards -- seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri. Padma Vibhushan is India's second-highest civilian award.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 10:21 PM IST