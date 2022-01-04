The main accused woman was handling three accounts related to 'Bulli Bai' app. Co-accused Vishal Kumar opened an account by the name Khalsa supremacist. On Dec 31, he changed the names of other accounts to resemble Sikh names. Fake Khalsa account holders were shown: Mumbai Police
'Bulli Bai' app case: The 21-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has been identified as Vishal Kumar. Main accused in the case is a woman detained from Uttarakhand. Both of the accused know each other: Mumbai Police
Maharashtra minister Wadettiwar plans separate OBC front
Amid a row over OBC reservation in local body elections, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar is planning to launch a separate front to raise effectively issues related to the other backward classes.
