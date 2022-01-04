‘Bigots have started abusing…’: Javed Akhtar hits back at those trolling him for tweet on 'Bulli Bai'

Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar was among the few celebs, who raised their voice against the 'Bulli Bai' app.

For those unversed, hundreds of Muslim women were listed for 'auction' on the 'Bulli Bai' app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

Reacting to the same, Javed had tweeted, “There is an online auction of hundred women There are so called Dharm Sansads, advising the army the police n the people to go for the genocide of almost 200 MLN Indians. I am appalled with every one ‘s silence including my own n particularly of The PM. Is this Sub ka saath?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Akhtar was attacked by trolls for the same which led him to write a subsequent tweet stating, “The moment I raised my voice against the online auction of women n those glorifying Godse n preaching genocide to the army police n people some bigots have started abusing my great great grandfather a freedom fighter who died in kala pani in 1864 What do you say to such idiots.”

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the Mumbai cyber police have detained a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

Police had filed a first information report against unknown persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for 'auction' on the app hosted by GitHub platform.

The suspect was detained on Monday.

Mumbai cyber police station had also registered a case against the app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 10:02 AM IST