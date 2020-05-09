Overcharged for treatment? Email your district collector

Following complaints of profiteering by private hospitals, the public health department had fixed package costs for 173 procedures, including cancer and bypass surgeries, knee and hip replacements, cataract, hernia, normal and Caesarean deliveries, on April 30.

It had also barred hospitals from charging a mark-up fee of more than 10 per cent on the procurement cost of PPEs or implants, lenses, etc.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also warned of stern action if private hospitals did not comply with the price cap and follow the new schedule of rates for various medical procedures released by the government on April 30. “We came across complaints that private hospitals are charging anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh for a single day of treatment.

We have taken a decision to cap prices of procedures and we will be firm about it. Private hospitals have to comply and cap charges,” Tope said. However, sources said, only complaints received after the circular was issued on April 30 will be addressed.

“At least four complaints have landed, but since they were related to treatment carried out before the state notification, there may not be any action,” he said. The state government also plans to set up a helpline that patients can call if they have been exorbitantly charged.