Over 2,000 Cars To Rally From Bhiwandi To Jasai Demanding D.B. Patil’s Name For Navi Mumbai Airport

NMIA | Photo: Representative Image

A massive car rally has been organized from Bhiwandi to Jasai village in Navi Mumbai on September 14 to demand that the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after the late D.B. Patil. Scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. from Mankoli, the rally will culminate at Jasai village. More than 2,000 cars are expected to participate. Organizers said preparations have been completed and emphasized that the rally would be held peacefully as a tribute to D.B. Patil. They added that the agitation will continue until their demand is met.

MP Balya Mama Issues Warning

Bhiwandi MP Balya Mama (Suresh Mhatre) addressed a press conference on Friday, warning the central government “not to test our patience.” He described D.B. Patil as a national leader and social reformer whose contributions to the Agri and Koli communities, as well as to the social and political spheres, were significant. He criticized politicians for limiting Patil’s recognition only to Thane and Raigad.

Communities Demand Recognition

“The Agri and Koli communities strongly demand that the Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after D.B. Patil. If this demand is not fulfilled, we will launch a massive protest and will not allow the inauguration of the airport. The responsibility for the consequences will rest solely with the central government,” Mhatre declared.

Allegations of Deliberate Delay

Mhatre further alleged that despite support from the state government, several political parties, organizations, and local bhoomiputras, the central government has deliberately ignored the demand and adopted delaying tactics. “Until the airport is officially named after D.B. Patil, its inauguration will not be allowed,” he warned.

Rally Route and Public Meeting

The rally route will start from Mankoli Mothagaon Road, passing through Kharegaon, Kalwa, Vitawa, Digha, Airoli Naka, Rabale, Ghansoli, Kopri village, Palm Beach Road, Sanpada, Nerul, Karave, Navi Mumbai Municipal Headquarters Circle, Uran, Retibandar, Airport Retibandar Gate, Chinchpada, and Pargaon Ovale, before concluding at Jasai village. A public meeting in memory of D.B. Patil has also been organized at the destination.