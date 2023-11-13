‘Our Fight Is Ideological, Not Personal’: Supriya Sule On Sharad-Ajit Pawar Meet

Supriya Sule | File Photo

Pune: NCP leader Supriya Sule has defended the meeting between her father Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar who belong to different factions of the NCP. Sharad Pawar and Pawar Jr had recently met in Baramati which resulted in speculations in political circles.

Last week they had met at the Pune residence of Sharad Pawar's brother Pratap after which Pawar Jr flew down to New Delhi to meet BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Even though these meetings are described as family get-togethers, political observers say that something is definitely cooking. One theory is that Pawar Jr is persuading his uncle to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ajit Pawar is the deputy chief minister in the coalition consisting of his party, the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde).

Supriya Sule said her father may have political differences with Ajit Pawar, but that did not come in the way of their personal relationship. “The fight between the NCP and Ajit Pawar is ideological and not personal," she clarified.

"No personal differences with any family": Sule

"There are many such families in the Bharatiya Janata Party with whom the Pawar family has decades-old relationships. There are definitely political differences, but there are no personal differences with any family," she added.

Commenting on Sharad Pawar's health, Sule said that it was stable and he has been advised to rest by the doctors.

Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting in his hometown, Baramati.

