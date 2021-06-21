'Opposition has more critical role in democracy', tweets Sanjay Jha ahead of meeting with Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will be hosting a meeting at his Delhi residence on Tuesday at 4 pm, informed party leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. "Prominent political leaders and eminent persons" from different sections of society will attend the meeting, he added.

Nawab Malik said the "prominent political leaders and eminent persons" will be discussing about the current politicial situation in the country and the upcoming Lok Sabha session. "Sharad Pawar will work to unite all the opposition parties in the country from tomorrow," Malik added.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader Sanjay Jha, who will also be attending the meeting, took to Twitter on Monday and said: "The Opposition has a more critical role in a democracy. Those who don’t understand this don’t understand politics."