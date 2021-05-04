Only 0.22% vaccine wastage in Maha: Congress slams Javadekar’s lie

Mumbai: The Congress party, which shares power with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, on Tuesday slammed the Union Information Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on the issue of anti-Covid-19 vaccine wastage in the state. The state Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said the wastage is only 0.22% and not 6% as claimed by Javadekar in his tweet last month. Javadekar assailed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its 'poor management' in carrying out the vaccination drive. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had later rejected the claim, saying it was not correct.

Sawant in his tweet tagged the latest statistics released by the Centre and said, "@Prakash Javadekar ji, wastage of vaccines in Maharashtra is 0.22% and not 6% as per your lie. Modi government only exposed your lie. The Maharashtra government was proud of the state's health workers who kept wastage to minimum and still made the state no.1 in vaccination.’’

"Really sad that Maharashtra BJP leaders like you keep humiliating and denigrating the state," he tweeted while targeting Javadekar.

"Another disturbing fact- Maharashtra has only 23547 vaccines left. How can we plan vaccination program if Modi government doesn't supply adequate number of vaccines in time?" Sawant asked in the tweet.

