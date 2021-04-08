'Free vaccines to Pakistan but for Maharashtra...': State Congress Chief Nana Patole slams BJP over COVID-19 vaccine shortage row

Amidst the vaccine shortage row in the state of Maharashtra, the blaim games between the MVA government and BJP has rocked the politics in the state. While the oppostion blaiming the government responsible for diverting the attention from the COVID-19 situation in the state, leaders from the ruling party too have backlashed the BJP for politicising the issue instead of cooperating.

In the latest attack on BJP, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole said that today, our country is providing free vaccines to Pakistan but for Maharashtra, they are doing politics over it. BJP’s state and central leaders are targeting Maharashtra and they surely will face the consequences."

BJP state ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil, Pravin Darekar and others have slammed MVA government for showing inefficiency in tackling the COVID-19 situation in the state. They have also called out the government for hiding it's failure under demand of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Yesterday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra and some other states, alleging them of trying to cover their "failures" and spreading panic among people by demanding vaccination of all without inoculating enough of eligible beneficiaries.