'Free vaccines to Pakistan but for Maharashtra...': State Congress Chief Nana Patole slams BJP over COVID-19 vaccine shortage row

Amidst the vaccine shortage row in the state of Maharashtra, the blaim games between the MVA government and BJP has rocked the politics in the state. While the oppostion blaiming the government responsible for diverting the attention from the COVID-19 situation in the state, leaders from the ruling party too have backlashed the BJP for politicising the issue instead of cooperating.
In the latest attack on BJP, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole said that today, our country is providing free vaccines to Pakistan but for Maharashtra, they are doing politics over it. BJP’s state and central leaders are targeting Maharashtra and they surely will face the consequences."
BJP state ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil, Pravin Darekar and others have slammed MVA government for showing inefficiency in tackling the COVID-19 situation in the state. They have also called out the government for hiding it's failure under demand of the COVID-19 vaccinations.
Yesterday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra and some other states, alleging them of trying to cover their "failures" and spreading panic among people by demanding vaccination of all without inoculating enough of eligible beneficiaries.
He further said statements made by public representatives in Maharashtra about the shortage of vaccines were "nothing but an attempt to divert attention from Maharashtra government's repeated failures to control the spread of pandemic".
Asserting that allegations of vaccine shortage are utterly baseless, Vardhan said Maharashtra's "testing is not up to the mark and their contact tracing leaves a lot to be desired".
Meanwhile, a day after the blistering attack from the union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and I&B minister for poor vaccination management, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday claimed that the state has received a paltry 7.40 lakh vaccines against higher doses to other states. Tope spoke to Dr Harsh Vardhan and made a fresh appeal for the supply of more vaccine doses as the state has left with stock just for three days. He highlighted that for want vaccines in a number of districts the vaccination centres were closed.
Maharashtra needs 40 lakh vaccine doses per week but it today received merely 7.40 lakh doses. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh received 44 lakh doses, Madhya Pradesh 33 lakh doses, Karnataka 23 lakh doses, Gujarat 16 lakh doses, Haryana 24 lakh doses and Jharkhand 20 lakh doses.