Maharashtra: Fadnavis’ motive is to stay in the media & discredit MVA govt: Nana Patole

State Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said the state government should initiate action against the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis for levelling baseless and false charges and thereby defaming the government. Patole’s statement comes close on the heels of Fadnavis stepping up attacks against the state government in the bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death cases and also after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s corruption charges against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"Fadnavis’ target is to stay in media and discredit the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,’’ he claimed.

Patole said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has no threat and it will complete its full tenure.

Patole slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his suggestion that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar should be made the UPA Chairman as Congress President Sonia Gandhi is not well. Raut had said that many parties, which are not in NDA or UPA, will join the UPA after Pawar heads it.

"Sanjay Raut is not a member of UPA. Has NCP made him a spokesman? If we come to know his new appointment then we will reply to Raut’s suggestion of Pawar heading the UPA,’’ said Patole.