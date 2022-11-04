Online proposal gone wrong: Rejected, accused threatens girl with dire consequences; police register case | Pexels

Pune: Hinjewadi police station has registered a case of molestation today where, the police said that a young man, reportedly proposed a girl online.

However, the girl refused the offer and later unable to take the rejection, he started to abuse the girl and even said that he will make her videos and defame her in the college.

This incident took place on Tuesday at Bavdhan. The accused has been identified as Sriram Balaji Jakwad, 29 a resident of Bavdhan. Hence, the girl later registered a complaint against the accused with Hinjewadi police station on Wednesday.

The girl complained that the accused molested her, abused. The incident that took place on November 1 was further taken to the hinjewadi police station on Wednesday, November 2.

As per the sources from the police department, the accused proposed the girl through social media on Tuesday and after getting rejected he in anger started abusing her and molested her.

The girl, shared the incident with her brother who confronted the accused but Jakwad abused him as well. “He even threatened the girl saying that he will make her videos,” the complainant said in her complaint.

The case is being further investigated by the Hinjewadi police now.

