e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiOnline proposal gone wrong: Rejected, accused threatens girl with dire consequences; police register case

Online proposal gone wrong: Rejected, accused threatens girl with dire consequences; police register case

However, the girl refused the offer and later unable to take the rejection, he started to abuse the girl and even said that he will make her videos and defame her in the college.

Nozia SayyedUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Online proposal gone wrong: Rejected, accused threatens girl with dire consequences; police register case | Pexels
Follow us on

Pune: Hinjewadi police station has registered a case of molestation today where, the police said that a young man, reportedly proposed a girl online.

However, the girl refused the offer and later unable to take the rejection, he started to abuse the girl and even said that he will make her videos and defame her in the college.

This incident took place on Tuesday at Bavdhan. The accused has been identified as Sriram Balaji Jakwad, 29 a resident of Bavdhan. Hence, the girl later registered a complaint against the accused with Hinjewadi police station on Wednesday.

The girl complained that the accused molested her, abused. The incident that took place on November 1 was further taken to the hinjewadi police station on Wednesday, November 2.

As per the sources from the police department, the accused proposed the girl through social media on Tuesday and after getting rejected he in anger started abusing her and molested her.

The girl, shared the incident with her brother who confronted the accused but Jakwad abused him as well. “He even threatened the girl saying that he will make her videos,” the complainant said in her complaint.

The case is being further investigated by the Hinjewadi police now.

Read Also
Mumbai: State govt moots social audit of Shiv Bhojan thali scheme
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bullet train: Technical bids for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor package C-1 open; 4 bids...

Bullet train: Technical bids for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor package C-1 open; 4 bids...

Mumbai: BMC to concretise, revamp road leading to DCM Devendra Fadnavis's home

Mumbai: BMC to concretise, revamp road leading to DCM Devendra Fadnavis's home

Online proposal gone wrong: Rejected, accused threatens girl with dire consequences; police register...

Online proposal gone wrong: Rejected, accused threatens girl with dire consequences; police register...

Mumbai: Four robbed by men posing as cops

Mumbai: Four robbed by men posing as cops

Maharashtra: Eight booked for running hospital illegally in Pune's Wagholi area

Maharashtra: Eight booked for running hospital illegally in Pune's Wagholi area