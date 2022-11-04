Mumbai: State govt moots social audit of Shiv Bhojan thali scheme | Representative Image

The Maharashtra government is planning social audit of Shiv Bhojan thali, a flagship scheme of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to gauge its effectiveness.

The audit will reportedly be carried out by Tata Institutte of Social Sciences and Yashvantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration.

An official from Food and Civil Supplies department was quoted by the Indian Express saying that they have reached out to the two institutions and that the idea behind the audit is to check whether the intention with which the scheme was started has been achieved or not.

In September, state FCS minister Ravindra Chavan had also said that a comprehensice review of the scheme was necessary and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had later said that a review was on the cards.

The official said that since the scheme's inception, no social audit or review process was conducted and the official added that once the institutes give a nod, they will formulate further technicalities.

Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme

Under the scheme, a meal is available for subsidised rate; in urban areas, a thali costs Rs 50 and Rs 35 in the rural areas. The eateries sell the Thalis for Rs 10 and the state government pays the balance.