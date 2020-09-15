Onion Export Ban: Farmers in Nashik's Lasalgaon area protest Centre's move

Farmers in Nashik's Lasalgaon area, home to among the largest onion markets in the world, and some other trading spots in the district on Tuesday took to the streets in protest against a ban on export of the kitchen staple.

Agitations took place in Mungse, Pimpalgaon, Nampur and Umrane markets and protesting farmers stalled auctions underway for some 10,000 quintals that had arrived, and also tried to stop traffic in the vicinity, including on the Mumbai-Agra Highway that skirts past Umrane, officials said.

At Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Asia''s biggest onion market, auctions started on Tuesday morning at a price of Rs 2,200 per quintal, a figure that angered farmers who claimed the ban on exports was bringing down rates in the domestic markets.