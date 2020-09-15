Onion Export Ban: Sharad Pawar takes note of onion producers' tears, requests Centre to help

After the government banned the export of onions with immediate effect, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has requested the central government to rethink on its decision.

The former agriculture minister informed about it on Twitter. He said that he took the step after several representatives of various political parties in the state contacted him for expressing their concerns over the "abrupt ban" on the onion export.

Pawar also informed that he discussed the issue with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. He also said that Goyal assured him that the government will reconsider the decision after discussing the matter with the Union Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Consumer Protection.

Sharad Pawar while submitting his reservations against the current export ban, said that such a move will hit India's image as a global supplier.