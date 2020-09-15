Onion Export Ban: Sharad Pawar takes note of onion producers' tears, requests Centre to help

After the government banned the export of onions with immediate effect, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has requested the central government to rethink on its decision.
The former agriculture minister informed about it on Twitter. He said that he took the step after several representatives of various political parties in the state contacted him for expressing their concerns over the "abrupt ban" on the onion export.
Pawar also informed that he discussed the issue with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. He also said that Goyal assured him that the government will reconsider the decision after discussing the matter with the Union Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Consumer Protection.
Sharad Pawar while submitting his reservations against the current export ban, said that such a move will hit India's image as a global supplier.
The government has banned the export of all varieties of onions except those cut, sliced or broken in powder form, with immediate effect.
Its decision to ban onion export was apparently aimed at increasing domestic supply and reducing prices which have risen in the recent past to Rs 35 to 40 in Delhi.
In a notification, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated, "In exercise of the power conferred by Section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, as amended, read with para 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-20, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Export policy of the onions. For the item description at Serial Number 51 and 52 of Chapter 7 of Schedule 2 of ITC (HS) Classification of Export and Import Items, with immediate effect." The ban includes Bangalore rose onions and Krishnapuram onions.
"The export of all varieties of onions as described is prohibited, with immediate effect. The provisions under Transitional Arrangement (Para 1.05 of the FTP 2015-20) shall not be applicable under this notification," the notification read.
(With inputs from ANI)
