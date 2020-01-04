On the backfoot: Sena says 'no confirmation' of Aaditya attending 'anti-CAA' event

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and minister Aaditya Thackeray has not confirmed his presence at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA and National Register of Citizens or NRC, said party on Saturday.

"There is no confirmation by Aaditya Thackeray to attend the event organized by CAA, NRC Virodhi Chhatra Parishad," Shiv Sena's communication wing tweeted.

"For any of his (Aaditya Thackeray's) schedules and event attendance, Shiv Sena's official communication team should be contacted," it said.

The statement comes after a picture of a poster claiming Aaditya Thackeray's presence went viral on social media.