Will Aaditya Thackeray share stage at anti-CAA event with Umar Khalid and Javed Akhtar?

Aaditya Thackeray who has recently been inducted in father and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet is likely to be seen at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) event in Mumbai.

The event which has been organised by a student organization called Chatra Bharati has also invited student leader Umar Khalid, writer and poet Javed Akthar, Sharad Pawar's grandson and MLA Rohit Pawar among others.

According to a post by the student organisation, Aaditya Thackeray will be present at the event on January 5 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. Shiv Sena had earlier promised that the party won't let any detention camps be built in the state. The post says that Thackeray will attend the event to reveal the party's further stance on CAA and NRC.