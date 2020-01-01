Aaditya aims to reform edu system, decentralise Mumbai University

Mumbai: Shiv Sena legislator from Worli and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray’s inclusion in the MVA cabinet may have invited several uneasy questions. However, people close to him state he has a vision towards revamping the education infrastructure of the state.

Speaking to FPJ, Varun Sardesai, Yuva Sena general secretary and a close aide of Aaditya said in the coming days Aaditya is aiming to reform the education infrastructure.

“There is a dearth of skill- and job-based courses offered by the state and its affiliated institutions. Our job will be to reform the system of education,” said Sardesai.

He further informed Maharashtra is a state that has the potential to become a tourism hot spot. “But despite having the ecological benefit our state failed to match up to the level because people are not properly educated on tourism management.”

“We will lay out a proposition to the state government to ensure endemic diploma courses on tourism are offered in areas like Sindhudurgh, Konkan, Nashik. This will educate and empower the youth of those parts of the state, where tourism plays a pivotal role in earning their daily bread,” added Sardesai.

The Yuva Sena secretary also stated that one of the other priorities of Aaditya will be decentralising Mumbai University (MU). He stated, as many as 800 colleges are associated with MU but there is no sub-centre in the district or rural parts of the state because of which to collect a certificate one has to travel all the way to Mumbai from a different part of the state. Thus Aaditya will ensure the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to set up as many as sub-centres possible in the district and rural areas of the state.

Sardesai said with Sena coming to power and Aaditya being a minister, the Yuva Sena will have a more important role to play in the coming days. Aaditya will be monitoring the Yuva Sena cell personally, which is active 24 hours.

“Both Shiv Sena and Yuva Sena have a strong base in Mumbai. But henceforth we will be strengthening our base in the districts and rural parts of Maharashtra. We have social media and we will be encashing it to reach out to the people,” stated Sardesai.