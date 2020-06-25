On Day 106 of pandemic, 3,890 new cases in state

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 3,890 new cases, taking the total number of Covid-19 infections to 1,42,900 on the 106th day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state. This is the highest single-day case reported so far. The previous highest was 3,874 which was recorded on June 20.

As many as 208 more Covid-19 deaths were added to the state toll taking the total death tally to 6,739. Of these, 72 deaths happened in the last 48 hours, an official said. The remaining 136 deaths added to the toll on Wednesday occurred over the last three months. This is the third highest death count to be added by Maharashtra since the pandemic began. On June 16, 1,328 unreported deaths were added by the state government.

“These deaths went unreported over time and have been detected now as the data reconciliation process continues in Maharashtra,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

Of the 136 deaths, maximum were from Mumbai (82), followed by Solapur (13), Nashik (10), NaviMumbai (9), Jalgaon (8), Kalyan-Dombivali (5), Thane (3) and one each in Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Akola and Satar. However, one death reported in Maharashtra was a resident of another state.

According to the public health department of the BMC, there were 1,144 corona cases and 120 deaths in the city on Wednesday, bringing the total count in the city to 69,625, with 3,964 deaths until now. The mortality rate for the city is 5.61 per cent.

“Thirty-eight of the 120 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, while 82 were from the previous period. However, 76 patients had comorbidities,” said Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 847 people with suspected Covid symptoms were admitted to various government centres in Mumbai.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remains a problem area with a total of 4,923 Covid-19 deaths and the number of positive cases crossing the one lakh mark to reach 104,325

Thane - with 27,880 cases and 773 fatalities - has emerged as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state. Pune district is in the third position with 17,445 patients and 637 deaths till now.

Currently, there are 103 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state – 60 government and 43 private ones. Of the 8,23,775 laboratory samples, 1,42,900 have been tested positive (17.34%) for COVID-19 until Wednesday. Currently, 5,57,948 people are in home quarantine and 33,581 people are in institutional quarantine.