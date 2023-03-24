ON CAMERA: Traffic cop assaults Home Guard for coming late to work in Satara; video goes viral |

In the Satara region, a shocking event occurred in which a police constable allegedly beat a home guard while the latter was on duty. This event has enraged the Home Guard Force, who are furious that one of their brothers was assaulted and that no action was done against the responsible police officer despite submitting a complaint with his superior officers.

In the video, Deshmukh assaults the Home Guard, allegedly for coming late to work. In the video that is going viral on the internet, the traffic cop can be seen rushing towards the Home Guard and slapping him for allegedly coming late.

Case registered

Prashant Patang Deshmukh (Seal No. 8817), the assaulted home guard, has been recognized, as Rajput, the police officer. br /p p /p p According to the information provided in the complaint, home guard Prashant Deshmukh was posted to the Taswade toll booth on the morning of March 21.

He was late reporting for duty, though, because he couldn't locate a ride to the location. Constable Rajput used unparliamentary language and assaulted homeguard Prashant Deshmukh because he did not come on time. This incident has sparked discontent among the home guards.