ON CAMERA: Private aircraft crashes into house in Dhanbad; 2 injured

Jharkhand: An unfortunate incident showing a private aircraft crash into a residence in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, was caught on camera. The chilling visuals captured the moment of the plane going out of control and hitting at a building near Birsa Munda Park.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday and was recorded by an onboard camera. The pilot and a teenage passenger of the joyride glider were injured after the mishap, a police officer told the news agency PTI.

WATCH (Warning: Disturbing Visuals)

#Watch Private Glider Aircraft Crashes Into Residential House In Jharkhand, Pilot, 14-Year-Old Injured pic.twitter.com/73WFnnulVv — Dal Baati Churma Rajasthani Surma (@Dal_Bati_Curma) March 24, 2023

According to news reports, the aircraft reportedly hit one Nilesh Kumar's house wherein two of his children playing there had a narrow escape from the crash.

The passenger was identified as Kush Singh (14) of Patna who had come to the Dhanbad house of his maternal uncle Pawan Singh. The injured pilot and Singh got admitted to Jharkhand's Asarfi Hospital and doctors were quoted in reports suggesting the duo's condition being serious.

Singh had reportedly gone for a joyride in the glider run by a private agency from the Barwadda airstrip. The incident might have resulted due to a technical snag and an investigation is underway, police sources were quoted in media reports.