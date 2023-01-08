VIDEO: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut makes shocking comments, calls Union Ministers' 'G**** ki aulad' for not standing against insult to Shivaji Maharaj

Sanjay Raut | PTI

Sanjay Raut (Uddhav Thackeray faction) of the Shiv Sena made a shocking statement on Sunday in which he was caught on camera insulting Union Ministers for not taking a stance against the alleged insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking to reporters this morning in Mumbai, the controversial leader said, "They speak on all other issues and do not speak on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's insult."

In the video, Raut can be heard saying that he expected someone in the Unino Ministry to speak out against the insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or to offer to resign, but no one has, and then he abuses them.

What is the controversy all about?

Maharashtra Governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari had stoked a controversy by comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji and Dr BR Ambedkar. Dr. Koshyari said, "If someone asks youngsters, who is your icon? Who is your favorite leader? So you don't need to go out. You will meet them in Maharashtra itself. Shivaji Maharaj belongs to old times. I am talking about modern times from Dr BR Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari.’’

Sanjay Raut had spoken about the same matter earlier as well

He had earlier also highlighted the same issue, while talking to the press he had said, "No one can accept that a person holding a constitutional position sitting in the Raj Bhavan insults Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Because these great persons hail from Maharashtra. They have a relationship with the soil of Maharashtra. So how can they be insulted?”

Uddhav Thackeray had taken umbrage over Koshiyari's comments

‘’There has been disregard for Maharashtra. The man who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj sat next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, so what does Maharashtra understand?’’ asked Thackeray angrily.

I can’t imagine insulting Shivaji even in my dreams: Koshiyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had then written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he could not imagine insulting the Maratha king even in his dreams.

In a two-page letter, the governor wrote that his remark on Shivaji was reported out of context. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is revered not just in Maharashtra, but all over the country. Even in my dreams, I can never imagine insulting great icons such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and Shri Guru Govind Singh.”

“You are aware that even if I ever unintentionally make a mistake, I immediately express my regret and apologise,” he added.