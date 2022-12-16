e-Paper Get App
No one can accept that a person holding constitutional post in Raj Bhavan insults Chhatrapati Shivaji: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut on Friday fired a fresh salvo against Governor BS Koshyari and the BJP for the repeated insults of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other icons of Maharashtra.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav-faction Sena MP Sanjay Raut | PTI
Shiv Sena- Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SSUBT)'s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday fired a fresh salvo against Governor BS Koshyari and the BJP for the repeated insults of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other great men and icons of Maharashtra. 

"No one can accept that a person holding a constitutional position sitting in the Raj Bhavan insults Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Because these great persons hail from Maharashtra. They have a relationship with the soil of Maharashtra. So how can they be insulted?” asked Mr Raut.

“In the last two months, industries worth Rs 4 lakh crore have moved out of Maharashtra. 20-25 lakh Marathi brothers are being oppressed in Karnataka. Bommai has again laid claim over the villages of Maharashtra. If Maharashtra lovers are going to protest against this, then there are efforts to put hurdles,’’ said Mr Raut.

He added that the Morcha on Saturday is to protest against the Shinde Fadnavis government on these issues. The MVA alliance partners have called for a protest march on Saturday against the government over various issues.

