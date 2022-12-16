Real Shiv Sena row: HC disposes of Uddhav Thackeray's appeal against EC decision freezing party name | File

The Delhi High Court on Friday disposed of an appeal by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray challenging a single judge's decision dismissing his plea against an Election Commission's (EC) interim order freezing the Shiv Sena name and election symbol.

As per the report by Live Law, the court noted that the Election Commission of India is free to proceed with adjudication of dispute pending before it.

Thackeray had claimed the single judge's November 15 order, by which it had also directed the EC to expedite the proceedings pending before it, is "erroneous" and liable to be set aside.