ON CAMERA: Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Dahisar area; firefighters reach spot

ON CAMERA: Fire breaks out at Dahisar's Vaishali Nagar area; firefighters reach spot |

A fire was reported from Dahisar east earlier on Sunday. Visuals from the incident were shared on Twitter while locals sought help from authorities to put off fire emerged near the Waghdevi Mitra mandal area in Vaishali Nagar.

In the video, we could see smokes blowing out from a shanty in the region. The fire gushed out of a grilled window of the house and left the air smoky in a dramatic and fear-causing manner.

The recent incident from Dahisar was reported days after the city recorded fire cases earlier this month.

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Byculla on Thursday. The blaze erupted in a chimney of the restaurant located on Clare Road. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in some time, a civic official said.

In another case reported on May 1, a fire erupted at a shop in Mumbai's busy street, Mohammed Ali Road at around 6 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) team doused the fire in half an hour. Despite panic in the premises, no casualties or injuries were reported.