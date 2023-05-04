 Mumbai: Fire breaks out at eatery in Byculla; no casualty
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at eatery in Byculla; no casualty

The blaze erupted in a chimney of the restaurant located on Clare Road.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
A fire broke out at a restaurant in Byculla area of Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place at 11.15 pm on Wednesday, they said.

Blaze was doused

The blaze erupted in a chimney of the restaurant located on Clare Road.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in some time, a civic official said.

No injury was reported, the official said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. 

