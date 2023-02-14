ON CAMERA: 2 men whack woman in chest in a bid to steal phone in Mumbai's Bandra area; arrested

Screengrab of the CCTv footage | FPJ

Mumbai: The Bandra police arrested two Dharavi men for assaulting a woman in a bid to steal phone. The incident happened in Bandra, on Sunday morning, when the girl stepped out for a walk.

According to the information received, the woman had filed a complaint soon after the incident happened. It took place near Parry Wines on St John Baptist Road at around 6.27 am in the morning.

The footage from CCTV camera of the wine shop which is now being widely shared on social media shows the two wheeler-borne men returning from the opposite direction as the woman and whacking her in the chest in a bid to steal her phone. The duo, though, are seen driving off after the unfruitful attempt.

According to a local portal, the Bandra police nabbed the accused from Dharavi on Sunday night. It is yet to be ascertained whether the two were presented before magistrate.

DCP Anil Paraskar told Free Press Journal that the two men have been arrested for mobile snatching and that the complaint was filed by a woman in her late 40s.

