Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 40 after 6 new cases emerge in Pune, 1 each in Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali

Eight new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, of which six are from Pune and one each from Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 40.

Regarding the eight cases reported today, the Maharashtra Public Health Department said seven are asymptomatic, while one patient has mild symptoms. Besides, they all have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to preliminary information, four patients from Pune have a history of travel to Dubai, two are their contacts. One patient from Mumbai had travelled to USA and the other patient from Kalyan-Dombivali had travelled to Nigeria, said the Health Department.

Out of these eight new patients, two are in hospital and six are at home isolation, it added.

Of the 40 cases in Maharashtra, 14 are from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Pune (rural), two from Pune Municipal Corporation, two from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, and one each from Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar and Buldhana.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 07:46 PM IST