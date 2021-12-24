Omicron threat in Maharashtra: Govt may impose fresh curbs amid rising cases, guidelines to be issued today

Amid rising COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra, the state government is set to announce fresh restrictions in order to curb virus infection. The government will issue comprehensive guidelines on December 24 to curb crowding at Christmas & New Year celebrations & also at weddings, parties & in hotels and restaurants.

Sources said the government may impose night curfew and also direct the local administration to impose prohibitory orders to curb crowding. The government is expected to urge the offices to call upon their staff to work from home.

This was decided at the urgent meeting of the state Task Force on COVID-19 chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The government's move is important as more than 600 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and over 1100 cases in rest of Maharashtra found on Thursday. Besides, new 23 Omicron variant cases were detected in the state taking the total to 88.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:10 AM IST