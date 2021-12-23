Christmas celebration to be low-key affair as Maharashtra govt issues strict guidelines amid Omicron threat

Amid the rise in Covid cases, especially the Omicron variant, Christmas celebrations are expected to be a low-key affair in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. The state government on Thursday issued guidelines with an appeal for simple celebrations without crowding to avoid virus infection.

Churches will be open to only 50 per cent of the total capacity. The government has urged citizens to avoid large gatherings, follow sanitisation and social distancing norms. There should also be a smaller number of singers in church choirs and it is mandatory to avoid crowding at churches, especially near displays and Christmas trees. It is also prohibited to have any stalls outside churches. The government has also said to refrain from organising programs and rallies which will attract crowds. Even the use of firecrackers has been prohibited.

The guidelines came days after the BMC said people up to 50 per cent capacity are allowed in closed spaces while 25 per cent occupancy is allowed in open spaces. The BMC guidelines stressed on the need for maintaining six feet social distance and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at gatherings.

“In case of any programme / function / gathering / wedding / party / meeting, or activity happening, whether social, religious or political in enclosed /closed spaces, people up to 50 per cent of the capacity of the space will be allowed by strictly following 6 feet by 6 feet distance and CAB,” said the BMC.

“In cases of any programme / function / gathering / wedding / party / meeting, activity or happening, whether social, religious or political, in open to sky spaces, people up to 25 per cent of the capacity of the space will be allowed by strictly following 6 feet by 6 feet distance and CAB,” the BMC guidelines stated.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:28 PM IST