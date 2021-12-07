Omicron scare: Railways readying its oxygen plants

The Western and Central Railway have directed officials concerned to finish work on oxygen plants using pressure swing absorption (PSA) technology to tackle any infection load that might come with the Omicron variant. A senior railway official said monitoring of PSA plants, maintaining an adequate stock of oxygen cylinders, and ensuring the availability of PPE kits and testing materials is underway.

The official said an oxygen plant was commissioned in Kalyan on December 1. Meanwhile, chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said 92 per cent of railway staff and employees are fully vaccinated. “We are also focusing on encouraging families and contractual staff to vaccinate,” said Sutar

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 10:24 AM IST