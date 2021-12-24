Omicron scare in Maharashtra: What are the new guidelines for gyms, salons and spas?

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and Omicron variant cases, Maharashtra government on Friday became the fifth state to impose night curfew. The night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 6 am. It will come into effect from midnight today.

Apart from night curfew, the Maharashtra govt has also imposed several new restrictions on gatherings. The revised guidelines also come at a time when Christmas will be celebrated in the state and across country from tomorrow i.e December 25 and New Year on December 31st.

As per the new orders, the restaurants, pubs, cafes, cinema halls, theatres in the state have been asked to operate at 50 percent capacity. Apart from these gymnasiums, spas, saloons have been told to continue to operate at 50 percent amid surge in cases.

While, the order further says that the number of attendees in a closed hall for a wedding ceremony should not be more than 100 at a time and in open space this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

In case of other functions, total number of attendees for closed spaces should not exceed 50% of the capacity and 25% of the capacity wherin seatings are not fixed and moveable. For such functions in open to sky spaces should not exceed 25% of the capacity.

In case of Sports Events/ Competitions, these may be held with number of spectators not exceeding 25% of the seating capacity of the venue.

Earlier, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh govts have also imposed night curfews.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 09:13 PM IST