Maharashtra: Possibility of COVID-19 third wave in January, says Nawab Malik

With an 18 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, there is a possibility of a third wave from January in the state, said Minorities Minister Nawab Malik on Friday.

‘’The public health department made a presentation to the state cabinet on the present state of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of Omicron variant cases are increasing. In addition, a new Delmicron virus has surfaced. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met the Task Force on COVID 19 and it has been decided to impose fresh restrictions. The government will issue guidelines today,’’ said Malik.

Delmicron is a combination of Delta and Omicron variants of the novel coronavirus.

Malik said after the elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, there was another wave in the country. Therefore, the Allahabad High Court has advised postponing the elections in Uttar Pradesh for two-three months as a third wave may come.

However, Malik alleged that under the garb of postponing assembly elections in the five poll-bound states, the Centre may impose President’s rule and grab power in Punjab. ‘’I demand that the central government consider whether postponing the elections could lead to a different crisis in the country and therefore the elections could be held by allowing door to door campaigns with some restrictions by following the COVID 19 norms."

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:26 PM IST