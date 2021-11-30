Omicron scare in Maharashtra: Pune resident who returned from Zambia tests positive for Covid-19

A Pune resident who returned to India Novemeber 25 has tested positive for Covid-19. He had retured to Mumbai from the African nation Zambia and took a taxi from Mumbai to Pune.

In the wake of the Omicron variant which emrged from South Africa, there is scare of the spread of the virus following which his genome sequencing and the report has been sent for further testing while the result is awaied.

Pune Municipal Corporation has conducted RT-PCR tests of his family members & the driver who travelled with him from Mumbai to Pune and all of them have tested negative.

Reportedly, the person who tested positive is around 60 years & is stable, asymptomatic and in home isolation for now.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 05:37 PM IST