Omicron scare: Dr Bharati Pawar expresses concern over implementation of containment measures in Maha, says situation is alarming

Amid rising COVID-19 and Omicron Variant cases in Maharashtra, the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar expressed concern over the pace of implementation of containment measures in the state and asked the state to speed it up.

"It is a matter of concern that the number of patients in Mumbai is on the rise, everyone should be vigilant and should follow the guidelines, remembering that it is a fight against the virus," said Dr Pawar.

The Minister noted that the number of COVID-19 patients in the state is increasing and Omicron cases are also rising. The situation is alarming and the state should take necessary and timely actions to prevent further spread of the virus, she said after reviewing the growing number of COVID-19 cases, especially of the Omicron variant, in Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra during a meeting held today with concerned officials of the Maharashtra government.

Dr Pawar further said that the Union Government has already issued guidelines on what should be done if the number of patients increases and what decisions should be taken by the concerned states including on steps to be taken regarding availability of ICUs and hospital beds.

The Minister informed that with the number of patients in Maharashtra and Kerala increasing rapidly, the Union Health Secretary is in constant touch with the Health Secretaries of all the states and is keeping a close watch on the changing situation.

The Centre has already given instructions to the respective states regarding increasing the number of tests and has also provided funds to the states for the purchase of testing kits.

The Minister further informed that the Union Government has already provided all other required assistance and now the state should utilize it wisely and all other measures should be implemented properly.

ALSO READ Panvel: PMC orders shutting down of schools from class 1 to 9 amid rising Covid cases

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:28 PM IST