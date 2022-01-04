Panvel: PMC orders shutting down of schools from class 1 to 9 amid rising Covid cases

After Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has decided to close schools for classes one to nine and 11th from January 5.

The civic body is also witnessing a sharp rise in new cases. The civic body witnessed around 8 to 10 cases per day has now reached over 210 cases per day.

The Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh directed all schools’ management to close all schools for classes from class one to nine and eleven from January 5 to the next order.

While classes from one to nine and eleven have been closed till January 30 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, PMC has closed till the next order.

Meanwhile, online routine works of classes X and XII will continue as per the instructions given earlier.

Similarly, students in the age group of 15 to 18 years may be called to the school for vaccination and all school principals have been directed to ensure that vaccination of all students in this age group is completed.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:15 PM IST