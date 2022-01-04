e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

Covid-19: Pune logs 1,104 new cases today, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar shuts schools for classes 1st to 8th

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawa | Photo: Twitter Image

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, mostly in Mumbai and Pune, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday informed that no physical sessions will be held for students of classes 1st to 8th.

In the last 24 hours, 1,104 new Covid cases were reported on Tuesday in Pune, taking the positivity rate to 18% as per the data provided by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

With this, the number of active cases in Pune has gone up to 3,790. 6.8k tests were conducted yesterday.

Against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Pune, Mayor Murldihar Mohol held a review meeting today.

The civic body will also fine people with Rs. 500 for not wearing a mask and Rs. 1,000 for spitting in a public place.

After the meet, he took to Twitter to tell residents to not worry but to be careful.

"Although the number of new COVID-19 cases are increasing, the majority of patients are asymptomatic and have mild symptoms. Considering the possibility of a third wave, our healthcare system is well equipped and Pune residents should take care of themselves and their families without any worries," he noted.

He also informed about the preparedness of the civic body to deal with the probable third wave.

"Squads will be further activated to take action against those who do not follow the rules. These squads will be ready to take action against the violators," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
