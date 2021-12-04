Omicron scare: BMC introduces strict home quarantine monitoring mechanism for international passengers arriving in Mumbai; click here to know more

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has introduced an unique and strict home quarantine monitoring mechanism for international passengers arriving in Mumbai from risk countries.

It will be effective as institutional quarantine to prevent the possible spread of Omicron Variant, informed commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Read the SOP here:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 664 new coronavirus infections and 16 fatalities on Friday which took its caseload to 66,37,289 and death toll to 1,41,149, the state health department said.

A total of 915 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which pushed the state's recovery count to 64,85,335.

After reconciliation of data and removal of duplication, the caseload was slashed by 596, while recoveries were reduced by 870, the health department said.

The cumulative death tally, on the other hand, went up by 84, it added.

The recovery rate of Maharashtra is 97.71 per cent and there are 7,132 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 796 new COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted so far rose to 6,58,39,692 after 1,11,412 samples were tested since Thursday evening.

Thirteen districts and five municipal corporations in the state did not report any new COVID-19 case.

Mumbai reported the highest 193 infections, followed by 84 cases in Pune city.

Of the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 357 cases, followed by 191 from the Pune region and 67 from the Nashik region.

Latur region reported 16 new cases, Aurangabad 13 , Kolhapur nine, Akola six and Nagpur region five cases.

Pune region reported the highest six fatalities. On the other hand, Nagpur and Latur regions did not report any deaths.

Presently, the highest number of 1,886 active cases are in two Mumbai districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,37,289, New cases 664, Total deaths 1,41,149, New deaths 16, Total recoveries 64,85,335, Active cases 7,132, Total tests 6,58,39,692.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 07:57 AM IST