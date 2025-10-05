OBC Groups To Hold Grand March In Nagpur On October 10 Against Maratha Kunbi Caste Certificates | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A major confrontation is brewing in Maharashtra as Other Backwards Class (OBC) organisations prepare for a grand protest march in Nagpur on October 10, opposing the state government’s September 2 Government Resolution (GR) implementing the Hyderabad Gazette in Marathwada. The move, which enables members of the Maratha community to obtain Kunbi caste certificates, has sparked fears of dilution of OBC reservation benefits.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, met with a delegation of OBC leaders on Saturday to allay concerns. Fadnavis assured that “no injustice will be done to any community” and that all legal procedures were followed in the September 2 decision.

He also highlighted welfare measures for OBCs, including the allocation of ₹1,500 crore to Mahajyoti Sanstha and the construction of 63 hostels. However, OBC groups said their core demands revocation of the GR and withdrawal of the white paper on Kunbi and caste verification certificates issued since 2014 remain unmet.

Following the meeting, Congress Legislative Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar announced that the October 10 “OBC Mahamorcha” in Nagpur will go ahead as planned, accusing the government of ignoring OBC interests. “This decision is a setback for the OBC community. The pace at which caste certificates are being distributed is alarming and could affect OBC representation in upcoming local body polls,” Wadettiwar said.

Even within the ruling Mahayuti coalition, dissent is evident. Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Pankaja Munde criticized the government’s handling of the issue and demanded transparency through a white paper.

As tensions escalate, the October 10 protest is shaping up to be a crucial political flashpoint, reflecting growing unease among OBC groups over potential erosion of their constitutional rights and reservations.