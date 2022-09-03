NSA Ajit Doval meets CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis, Maharashtra Governor, other officials in Mumbai

Photo: File

Days after the Mumbai Police received threat messages from a Pakistani number threatening a 26/11-like attack in Mumbai and another, in which a boat carrying three AK-47 rifles and live cartridges was found in Raigad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday held a series of meetings in Mumbai and reportedly discussed the state’s preparedness to face any eventuality.

Doval met Governor BS Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and reviewed security-related arrangements in Mumbai.

Doval visited CM’s official residence Varsha and took the darshan of Lord Ganapati and thereafter held a meeting with Shinde in the presence of DGP and other senior police officials.

Later, the NSA met Dy CM Fadnavis at his official residence Sagar and reportedly took stock of the law and order situation. Fadnavis holds the crucial home department and he has already announced that the police are keeping a close vigil and they are on alert mode.

Raj Bhavan in a tweet released the photo of Governor and Doval saying that ‘’The National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Kumar Doval met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. This was a courtesy call.’’ The Raj Bhavan did not divulge further details.

Similarly, Chief Minister’s Office also released a photo after Doval took the darshan of Ganpati and his welcome by Shinde. CMO release did not mention the meeting between the duo on security-related issues.

‘’Doval did discuss key security-related issues against the backdrop of the threat messages which threatened that a 26/11-like attack would be carried out in Mumbai and that the city would be blown up. There was a mention of the 26/11 attacks carried out by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab (deceased) and al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the messages. It was also mentioned that some of their aides are working in India. Doval’s meetings are aimed at ensuring the Centre’s strong support to the state government," a senior home department official told the Free Press Journal.

The official further said that Doval’s visit is important at the time of the Ganapati festival and it will be followed by Navaratri, Dussehra and Diwali which the Shinde-Fadnavis government has announced will be celebrated without any curbs.