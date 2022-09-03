'Cancel names sent by Uddhav Thackeray': CM Eknath Shinde writes to Maharashtra Governor

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

A row has once again erupted between the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and former state CM Uddhav Thackeray after the former asked the Maharashtra Governor to withdraw the 12 names proposed by Thackeray for MLC.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Maharashtra CM had last week sent a letter to state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiryari in which he stated that the 12 names proposed by his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray for the nomination of vacated Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) stand withdrawn.

Shinde said that the government will soon send a fresh list for the nominations.

According to a government official, the proposal of names submitted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is being withdrawn after the change of political leadership in the state.

"The MVA government had submitted a list of 12 names to the Raj Bhavan. The new government led by Eknath Shinde took the view that the list should be withdrawn and a fresh list should be submitted to Koshyari. Now, the cabinet has authorised Shinde to submit a fresh list to the governor," the senior official was quoted by media as saying.

Thackeray-led MVA government had submitted a list of 12 members to be nominated to the Legislative Council from his quota in November 2020.