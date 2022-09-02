Mumbai: Setback for Eknath Shinde govt as Bombay HC sets aside CM's order in Jalgaon milk society case involving Eknath Khadse

NCP leader Eknath Khadse | PTI

NCP legislator Eknath Khadse, who quit BJP in October 2020 and joined Sharad Pawar-led party, received a major boost after the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, August 30, set aside state government's order on the appointment of a board of administrators on the Jalgaon District Milk Producers Society. The society is led by Mandakini Khadse, wife of Eknath Khadse who immediately took charge following the court order.

Khadse, who parted ways with BJP charming party leader Devendra Fadnavis for ruining his political career, has stepped up attacks against BJP after the court ruling claiming that a campaign was launched to defame the society through the Shinde-Fadnavis government. ‘’There is no malpractice of even a single rupee in the Society. Earlier too, the search was conducted at the district bank, but no corruption was found there too,’’ said Khadse.

He challenged the BJP and the Shinde-Fadnavis government to conduct as many probes as they want saying that they won’t find anything wrong in the Society’s functioning.

Khadse had targeted the appointment of the administrative board of the Society and claimed that half of the members of the board of directors had nothing to do with the milk business. ‘’It was a conspiracy to defame me and my board of directors.

Khadse had alleged that as soon as power changed in the state, the functionaries from the Opposition party [NCP] were also removed. He also alleged that the existing committee was dissolved by Nashik's deputy registrar on July 28 on orders of the CM.

On CMO's orders, 11 new members were appointed as administrators instead of three as per law and the existing committee was dissolved on July 29.