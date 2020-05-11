NRIs home, on wings, 2 flights land, from UK and Singapore, bring back 813 Indians stranded abroad

Mumbai 813 Indians stranded abroad amid the global lockdown landed at the Mumbai international airport early on Sunday morning and afternoon, as part of the Vande Bharat mission.

Two flights, one from London and another from Singapore, landed in the morning and in the afternoon, respectively, said a senior BMC official. While 243 passengers arrived from Singapore, around 329 passengers returned from the UK and the remaining 241 from Manila, the Philippines.

Of these, 572 passengers from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been kept in mandatory institutional quarantine in hotels prepped near the airport, while those from outside were allowed to travel to their home districts where they will be kept in isolation in hotels acquired for the purpose by the authorities, the official said.

The civic body has arranged for 3,343 rooms in 88 hotels, including two/three/four/five-star, apartment, and Oyo budget hotels to serve as temporary isolation facilities for these returnees, on payment basis.