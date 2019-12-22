Now, some pro-CAA rallies too in Mumbai

Mumbai: Two days after thousands of Mumbaikars, including political workers and Hindi film celebrities, hit the streets demanding rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the city is witnessing some pro-CAA rallies too. On Saturday, hundreds thronged outside Dadar railway station here shouting slogans in favour of the CAA.

Organised by 'Sanvidhan Sanman Manch', the agitators appealed to the citizens to exercise their opinion peacefully. Waving Tricolour and holding placards, participants shouted, ‘CAA ke samarthan main rashtrabhakti maidan main’.

"We will conduct such rallies outside every railway station in Mumbai in the coming days," said Manch advisor Umesh Gaikwad. Similar marches were witnessed in Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts, leaving at least a dozen persons injured in stone pelting.