Coronavirus in Mumbai: After Sion Hospital video, Nitesh Rane tweets new clip of bodybags next to patients at KEM

Mumbai: After a video of corpses lying next to patients at Sion hospital’s COVID ward last week, a similar video clip emanated from the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital on Monday. In this video, at least three bodies wrapped in blue polythene can be seen lying next to patients undergoing treatment.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday tweeted the video showing the body bags lying next to patients in a ward at KEM hospital, which then went viral on social media.

"KEM hospital today at 7 am! I think the BMC wants us to get used to seeing dead bodies around us while taking treatment because they just do not want to improve! Feel bad for the health workers too who have to work in such conditions!! Is there any hope? (sic)" tweeted Rane.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Dean of KEM hospital, did not wish to comment on the issue. Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai said there was no need to defame anyone, and that everyone was working efficiently.